CAF and GFA Medical Committee Member, Dr Prince Pamboe has called for the cancellation of the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League (GPL).

Following the suspension of the Ghana Premier League due to the spread of coronavirus, a number of major football leagues across the globe have been made to call off their seasons due to the uncertainty on the resumption of football activities.

However, club administrators and clubs owners in Ghana have insisted on the continuation of the football season when the Coronavirus subsides.

Dr Pamboe, however holds a different opinion, insisting the psychological trauma the players will go through after the pandemic will not help them to bring out their best on the pitch.

“For we to hope for the resumption of the league is something we should not entertain,” he told Asempa FM.

“After Covid-19, the players will need psychological help which is not easy to come by. They will need to get back to their form and it will take a lot of time.

“I think the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season must be called off because the situation will not help,” he added.

Ghana has recorded 566 cases of the pandemic with five reported cases of death.

However, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) is in negotiation with the government to come to the aid of club and the FA due to the lack of football activities.