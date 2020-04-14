fella and medikal and friends

Actress Fella Makafui, now Mrs Precious Frimpong, has again shown her other side as an actress after she scared her husband Medikal and his friends in a funny video taken in their home.

The funny-but-scary video begins with Medikal and some members of the AMG Beyond Kontrol squad including his road manager, Flowdelly, gathered in a living room.

But the atmosphere in the room changed when Fella from nowhere, dressed as a scarecrow, charged at them with her ‘zombie-like’ outfit.

READ ALSO

Makafui, after scaring her husband and friends uploaded the video on her Instagram page with the caption: “Scared my hommies today..see them running 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣“.

The video has since attracted a lot of comments from Fella’s followers.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram

scared my hommies today..see them running 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

A post shared by Mrs. Precious Frimpong (@fellamakafui) on