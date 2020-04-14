Actress Fella Makafui, now Mrs Precious Frimpong, has again shown her other side as an actress after she scared her husband Medikal and his friends in a funny video taken in their home.

The funny-but-scary video begins with Medikal and some members of the AMG Beyond Kontrol squad including his road manager, Flowdelly, gathered in a living room.

But the atmosphere in the room changed when Fella from nowhere, dressed as a scarecrow, charged at them with her ‘zombie-like’ outfit.

Makafui, after scaring her husband and friends uploaded the video on her Instagram page with the caption: “Scared my hommies today..see them running 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣“.

The video has since attracted a lot of comments from Fella’s followers.



Watch the video: