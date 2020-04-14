Per the Imposition of Restrictions Act over the coronavirus pandemic, the Ghana Police Service has reiterated defiant residents will be liable to 10 years jail term or be made to pay a fine between GH¢12,000.00 to GH¢60,000.00 after a successful investigation and prosecution.

Head of Prosecutions at the Accra Regional Police Command, ACP Lydia Donkor disclosed this at a Covid-19 News Briefing on Tuesday.

According to her, about 406 Ghanaians have so far been arrested in different parts of the country for defying the lockdown directives as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease.

“People have largely complied with the directive of his Excellency the President. There are a good number of people who are still recalcitrant.

“So far around the country, 406 persons have been arrested; 103 are in custody, 248 have been granted bail and 41 have been processed for court,” she announced.

President Akufo-Addo per the Imposition of Restrictions Act, among other things, declared a lockdown in parts of Ghana as well as a ban on public gatherings.

However, she lamented although a fair number of people have complied with the directives, others have also ignored.

“People are leaving their homes, having parties, going to the beaches, weddings, which are clearly in violation of the Imposition of Restrictions Act and these people are going to be dealt with in accordance with the Imposition of Restrictions Act,” she said.

ACP Donkor further disclosed the Greater Accra region has recorded the highest with a total of 161 closely followed by the Ashanti region with 70 cases.