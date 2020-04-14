Gospel musician Philipa Baafi has distributed food items to some residents of Old Bortianor in Accra to mitigate the effect of the ongoing lockdown on their lives.

The musician partnered the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection through her Philipa Baafi Foundation to feed a total of 500 people with meals prepared by Sunny Side Restaurant.

Explaining the need for the initiative, she said the responsibility of ensuring the comfort of Ghanaians does not only rest on the shoulders of the government hence her donation.

“I believe he who works for a good cause deserves support so we have to rally behind the government to feed the vulnerable in society.

This is not going to be one-time, it is a continuous initiative with the Ministry of gender to bring relief to some people as the lockdown is in effect,” Phillipa assured.

Aiding in the distribution, Gender Minister, Cynthia Maamle Morrison used the opportunity to solicit the support of other musicians, asking them to come on board to make the initiative a worthy one.