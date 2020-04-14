Fella Makafui has sarcastically replied a fan who has suggested she was pushed to do her yet-to-be-released single, Over because of her husband’s ex, Sister Derby.

The fan who operates the twitter handle, Tenagyei, tweeted, saying there was no need to reply Sister Derby, in apparent reference to the latter’s song, Sweet Ex which many have suggested was done to spite Makafui.

Makafui did not, however, take kindly to the suggestion, drawing an equally-measured response from her.

An almost-angry Makafui replied the tweet, saying: You see what happens when you are always in someone’s business?? You will always think anything about them is to you.

Fella Makafui announced her maiden song dubbed Over, just days after Sister Derby dropped a song saying she was no longer interested in her husband.

