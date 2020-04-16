Joy Prime has partnered with Afropop artiste, Luminary-DMR to donate food items and money to its audience.

The promo dubbed ‘The Covid-19 Series Giveaway’ is aimed at supporting the less-privileged who have been hit hard by the lockdown.

Known for his hit songs, Totori and the most current ‘Agyeiwaa’, Lumi-DMR is also noted for his philanthropic activities, as he continues to support the less-privileged in these difficult times.

Starting Easter Monday, April 13 to 18, Joy Prime viewers are to send in a video of themselves and family in their home to show how they are surviving the lockdown to the WhatsApp line 0559732432.

They will have to follow it up with a call into any of the station’s live shows including Prime Morning (7 am – 10 am), Showbiz Now (11 am – 11:30 am), Hot Picks (1:30 pm – 2:30 pm) and Fresh Juice (4:30 pm – 5 pm) to explain why they qualify to receive the amazing packages from Luminary-DMR and Joy Prime.

Winners will be chosen daily after each show. They will receive items like rice, cooking oil, breakfast products, drinks and others including some money.

The prizes will also be delivered to the homes of the winners.

The latest donation took place at Ablekuma, Lapaz, Dome-Kwabenya, Alhaji Tabora and Mamprobi-Accra.

Luminary-DMR

Emefa Mamaga, Joy Prime morning show

Catch the best of reviews, news updates and all the revelations of Covid-19 all on your favourite channel, Joy Prime.