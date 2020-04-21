Nigerian actor, Joseph Okechukwu, in a video broadcast Monday, commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for lifting a three-week lockdown imposed on some selected cities in Ghana.

According to Okechukwu, the Ghanaian President has proven to be a man of his word and a man of action.

“You have lifted the cloud of fear over the citizens of Africa not just Ghanaians…You have given life to so many people in Africa and we would never forget you for this,” the Nollywood actor said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo in a televised address on Sunday, announced that a lockdown on Ghana’s capital, Accra and some other cities — in a bid to stop the spread of the new coronavirus — was lifted.

President Akufo-Addo said the decision to lift the lockdown is “in view of our ability to undertake aggressive contact tracing of infected persons, the enhancement of our capacity to test, the expansion in the numbers of our treatment and isolation centres, our better understanding of the dynamism of the virus, the ramping up of our domestic capacity to produce our own personal protective equipment, sanitisers and medicines, the modest successes chalked at containing the spread of the virus in Accra and Kumasi, and the severe impact on the poor and vulnerable.”

Mr Okechukwu noted that other African leaders should use data generated in their country on the behaviour of the virus to decide whether the now popular lockdown of cities was necessary or not.

