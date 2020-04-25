Rapper Okyeame Kwame has recounted his Senior High School days with an epic throwback picture when he was performing at Kumasi Anglican Secondary School in 1992.

According to him, he was in the same school with rapper-turned-pastor Lord Kenya, who at that time was his rival, though he, Okyeame Kwame, was a junior.

Narrating the story behind the photo of the young ‘Rap Docta’ holding a microphone with his police-like hat, a blazer and a khaki trouser, he had this to say:

“So let me tell U a story. This pic was taken in 1992. I was at KASS form 5. It was a Saturday entertainment night. I remember before this performance Lord Kenya and his boys had tied me to my bed so that he will be the only dope rapper for the night .

“Kenya and his boys were tall, strong and wild. My boys and I were short and afraid. We waited for them to leave my dorm then they untied me and I rushed to the Dining hall.

“When I grabbed the mic, I started my rap which was written by my rap teacher called @PowerfullaudMarcus. @plm

“Cocaine is like Cain and will bring u pain. Stop the drugs it will lead you to rugs. Too much abortion causes abomination and contraceptive is sometimes deceptive.

“Then they whole school went like “yeeeeeeeeeeeeeey ‘ by the way they used to call me ‘whiz kid’.”

