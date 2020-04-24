Nigerian superstar, Davido, says he has lots of haters in his life because people are mad about his father’s wealth.

The musician’s father, Adedeji Tajudeen Adeleke, fondly referred to as Deji Adeleke is a billionaire and business magnate with an estimated net worth of USD $700 million, according to Forbes.

According to Davido, apart from his genuine fans who showcase their love for him, others are only mad that his dad is rich.

Davido and his father, Adedeji Tajudeen Adeleke

When a fan who goes with the handle @_jaiid, tweeted Davido doesn’t deserve the amount of hate he gets, the ‘Aye’ hitmaker simply replied:

“What hate? They are just mad my Dad rich! My fans love me!”

