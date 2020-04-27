The Minority in Parliament is doubtful promises by President Nana Akufo-Addo to build 88 district hospitals will materialise anytime soon.

They say there are no provisions for them in the budget and processes to secure loans for the construction cannot materialise over the next one year.

Minority Spokesperson on Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said the president’s assurance is political talk as the same promise was captured in the 2016 New Patriotic Party manifesto.

He is urging the president to desist from politicising covid-19 issues.

MORE:

Two cargo vehicles with coronavirus passengers intercepted in Oti Region

Full text: Akufo-Addo’s 8th address on Ghana’s COVID-19 fight

Duncan-Williams’ shocking prophecy on coronavirus [watch]

Mr Akandoh is also urging the president to rather focus on completing outstanding health infrastructure started by former President John Mahama instead of starting new ones.

The Government of Ghana has announced plans to construct 88 new district hospitals and six new regional hospitals within a year.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said that this is a major investment his government has taken within the country’s healthcare infrastructure and it is by far the largest in the history of the country.

“There are 88 districts in our country without district hospitals; we have six new regions without regional hospitals; we do not have infectious disease control centres dotted across the country, and we do not have enough testing and isolation centres for diseases like COVID-19. We must do something urgently about this,” President Akufo-Addo stated during his 8th Coronavirus address to the nation.