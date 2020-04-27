The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) last week intercepted two cargo vehicles that had onboard a total of 67 passengers, out of whom 17 tested positive for coronavirus.

The vehicles were intercepted in the Oti Region, precisely at Nkwanta.

This was revealed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday, April 26 when he addressed the nation in a televised broadcast.

It was his eighth nationwide broadcast on the measures taken by the government in the fight against coronavirus.

Since his first address on Wednesday, March 11, when Ghana had no cases yet of the deadly coronavirus, there have been 1,550 confirmed cases with over 100,000 tests conducted.

Some of the cases involve West African nationals, who are supposedly aided by Ghanaians into the country.

“These are unpatriotic acts and must stop,” President Akufo-Addo warned.

“We cannot allow a few persons who are motivated by their own selfish money-making interest to endanger the lives of the rest of the population,” he said.

The president had ordered the closure of Ghana’s borders to human traffic on Sunday, March 22 and on Tuesday, April 4 extended the closure by two more weeks, though he has been insistent in his later broadcasts that it is “until further notice.”

He had also imposed a partial lockdown in the country with Accra, Kumasi, Kasoa and Tema affected.