The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has listed some 10 registered and approved face masks for public use to help curb spread of the deadly novel coronavirus disease.

This comes after President Nana Akufo-Addo directed the compulsory wearing of face masks in Ghana.

The FDA has since listed the manufacturing companies as Heritage Face Mask, Joeritz Face shield, Lily of the Valley Face Mask, Notill Face Mask and Otech Biotech Face Mask.

Others include; Pacific Face Mask, Sixteen 47 Face Shield, Sixteen 47 Face Mask, Studio AK Face Mask, and Swift Face Mask (Re-Usable).

The FDA has since urged the public to go by a recommended three-layered face masks to effectively help in curbing the spread of the global pandemic.

