Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Henry Asante Twum, says the stimulus package from FIFA is not meant for clubs.

The world football governing body on Friday confirmed that money will be released to the member associations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The GFA will get $500,000 from FIFA.

However, Mr Twum says the money that is yet to be received from FIFA is meant for operations for the GFA and not for clubs.

“The Ghana Football Association is yet to receive the $500,000 from FIFA,” he told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“FIFA said they will release operational funding, taking into account the difficulties member Associations have gone through in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic and decided to release the 2019/2020 funds for the operational cost of $500,000.

“The FA updates its members on operational cost yearly which includes staff salaries, operations of the FA, maintenance of the FA, an amount that goes into communication, publicity, Ghanama Soccer Centre of Excellence, its a broad area.

“The money will be used to cover operational costs at the Football Association and I can state categorically that the money FIFA is bringing is not for clubs.

“But if the Association in it’s power decides to use some of the money to support clubs then fine but ordinarily, the money is meant for the Football Association,” he added.

The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season is currently on hold due to the outbreak of the virus.

However, clubs have called on the Football Association to come to their aid to help ease the financial burden on them.