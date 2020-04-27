Falling in love, and even falling out of it, is an experience to remember. It is an amazing feeling that can never be replaced by any other emotion. However, there may be times, when you do not want to commit or make false promises.

Some even like the idea of being single, which is totally a personal choice. But there’s always a high chance, you’re single, not because you want to be single but because you’re afraid of falling in love.

As far as relationships are concerned, zodiac signs can tell a lot about your love life and even list down some of your personality traits that hold you back from finding your significant other. There may be reasons why you feel the need to distance yourself from somebody or feel scared of falling in love.

So, here are some of the reasons that keep you away from falling in love, as per your zodiac signs.

02/13Aries

Aries, due to your impulsive nature, you fall in and out of love too quickly, which has also left you brokenhearted sometimes. Your decisions in the past haven’t been in your favour and that is what makes you think twice before falling in love again. As much as you want someone in your life, you are afraid of getting too attached and making commitments that won’t last long.

03/13Taurus

Taurus, you’re a stubborn bull to crack. You hate changes and love to be in your comfort zone. You love the idea of falling in love but the thought of having someone into your life, changing your ways and habits, puts you in an uncomfortable position. You are just afraid that you will have to arrange and rearrange your lifestyle once you fall in love.

04/13Gemini

Gemini, your mind is constantly fluctuating from one thing to the next. You are full of curiosity and are always on the run to discover something new. When it comes to a relationship, you fear the thought of being confined to one person. You want to have your options open and that will be very limited once you’re in a relationship.

05/13Cancer

Cancerians are true romantics. You know how to commit and pour your hearts out to the one you love. However, this loving nature has caused you much pain and agony in the past and left you heartbroken a couple of times. While you still miss being in love, you are afraid that you’ll end up hurt again.

06/13Leo

You love the idea of being in love and believe in giving all your affections to your significant other. However, what you’re afraid of Leo, is the thought of losing someone. Often, due to your loving and giving nature, you are constantly worried that you won’t receive the same amount of love in return and that your partner might fall out of love with you.

07/13Virgo

Virgo, you want everything in your life to be perfect. There’s nothing that can escape your eyes and you hate being disappointed. Similarly, in a relationship, you want everything to be at their best, which is hardly possible. Therefore, you are constantly afraid of being with someone who won’t match up to your caliber and rise to your expectations.

08/13Libra

Libra, you want to be in love. Unlike others, you’re not afraid of commitments or making promises. What torments you instead is the thought of not finding your true love. In your indecisiveness, you have often engaged in disappointing relationships and unwanted love-affairs, but never landed up with someone who makes you feel on cloud 9.

09/13Scorpio

Scorpio, your fear for love arises out of your nature of suspicion. As much as you want to experience love and romance, your doubtful mind never lets you sleep in peace. You are terrified by the thought of betrayal and therefore, refrain yourself from falling in love at all.

10/13Sagittarius

Adventure is in your blood, Sagittarius. You love being in action at all times. While love is also something you seek, you hate being confined to it. With relationship, comes responsibilities and that mere thought makes you reconsider falling in love in the first place.

11/13Capricorn

Your practicality is something that comes between you and your search for love. Capricorn, you are a realist and as much as the thought of idealistic love appeal to you, you are aware of its unpredictability and uncertain nature. Before falling in love you want to be sure about your feeling for someone and vice-versa.

12/13Aquarius

Aquarians, you love your freedom and even love being single. While you seek true love, you also distance yourself from it to protect your independence. Relationship is a bond between two people and once you’re in it, there’s no escape from it. You are then deprived of your own private space and that is merely what you’re most afraid of.

13/13Pisces

Pisceans, you are a giver. You give your all and expect nothing in return. Your selfless nature has often made people take advantage of you, leaving you hurt and broken. Similarly, in a relationship, you have had partners in the past who have only taken from you, giving you nothing in return. This is why you’re are cautious when it comes to loving anyone.