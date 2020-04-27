Saturday night on Joy Prime had all that a television channel could offer as contestants of the ongoing music reality show, Prime Studio, had to justify why some top five contestants were selected.

It was a stiff competition as each one of contestants appeared to have resumed from the lockdown break with top notch performances.

Kobby Gee appeared to steal the show with his comical-but-strategic performance that got the judges wowed.

Eventually it wasd Kobby Gee, Melisa, Kwame Tee, Mickay Jay and Kissys who ended up becoming part of the top 5.

Find photos of the show below: