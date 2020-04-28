General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, is shocked that police hasn’t arrested and prosecuted officials of the Electoral Commission (EC) for breaching the COVID-19 directive.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the EC Chairperson, Jean Mensah and other officials violated the President’s directive and a court order by holding a training workshop at the City Escape Hotel at Airport over the week.

“I expected the police to have prosecuted them by now; you [police] must be seen to be implementing the law in an unbiased manner,” the NDC official said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, could not fathom why pastors and other persons are arrested and prosecuted for violating the President’s directive while the EC officials are walking free even after flouting the the same directive.

“Why are pastors and other people arrested? Are they less of citizens than the EC officials,” he quizzed.

Mr Nketia said the decision by the Ningo-Prampram Member of Parliament, Sam George to storm the venue with the police is in the right direction.