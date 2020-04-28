Ghanaian actress, Fella Makafui who is famous for being a great fashionista in the Ghanaian showbiz industry has once again proved her mettle with latest hot photo.
The actress has taken to her official Twitter handle to post a photo in which she looks very stunning in a red dress.
Fella Makafui released the photo with the caption “Abundant Grace” with a smiling emoji face and three hearts.
Abundant Grace🙏🏿🥰 pic.twitter.com/H8bPOVDFd2— Mrs. Precious Frimpong (@fellamakafui_) April 28, 2020