Host of Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, Andy Dosty is of the view that the defunct music genre, Azonto, if successfully revived, will be patronised more than the trending Afrobeats genre.

Some few days ago, rapper Sarkodie made the decision to bring back Azonto, soon after he jumped on a song with the BAR rapper E.L dubbed Revival.

The song took a trend ride on Twitter – where many lauded as much as slammed the duo for their creative piece on social media.

Andy Dosty, reacting to this on Daybreak Hitz, monitored by Adomonline.com, said he will be elated if Ghanaian musicians unite and continue to “drum Azonto to the ears of Africa again.”

According to him, “it will be the biggest competitor to Afrobeats” which is topping the streaming charts in recent times.