The Ghana Blind Union has called for relief packages uniquely tailored for Persons with Disabilities in the wake of COVID-19 Outbreak.

Executive Director for the Union, Dr Peter Obeng Asamoah, said many Persons with Disabilities are yet to benefit from foods, protective equipment and economic assistance packages being rolled out by the government.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a donation exercise made by the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) platforms on Sustainable Development Goals.

Dr Asamoah told Joy News: “if the vulnerable were not supported, everyone else will likely be affected later.”

For his part, Deputy Secretary for General Agricultural Workers’ Union of Trades Union Congress (a part of the CSOs), Andrews A. Tagoe, said the contributions were in response to the President’s call for all institutions to come on board.

Similar donations were made at Jamestown and Abelemkpe in Accra.