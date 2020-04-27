A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) says President Nana Akufo-Addo will find money to fund the construction of 88 hospitals in various districts across the country although there was no provision for it in the 2020 budget.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko said President Akufo-Addo and Cabinet have thoroughly dissected every aspect of what he described as the most ambitious health infrastructure programme ever to be rolled out since Independence and moves were being made to find funding for it.

President Akufo-Addo during his 8th address to the nation on measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country announced plans for the construction of the hospitals.

Shortly after that address, however, the National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam, Ato Forson, questioned the plan and wondered how government was going to fund the project, especially because the “2020 budget and the appropriation Act allocated only GH¢44 million for health infrastructure.”

But Mr Otchere-Darko in a Facebook post said “…Well, there wasn’t Covid-19 when the budget was made. There wasn’t any 50% subsidy for electricity and 100% free water in the budget but that and many more are happening.”