Entertainment pundit, George Britton, says Ghana will not have a vibrant entertainment industry if musicians Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are taken out of the list.

He made this assertion when addressing problems facing Ghana’s music industry with regards to Gasmilla’s recent attack on Sarkodie over being the King of ‘Azonto.’

According to him, the music space is filled with hatred, selfishness and envy, hence the industry has been stagnant with no outstanding developments.

He explained that, the government doesn’t see the need to support musicians because they are busy fighting among themselves on social media.

MORE:

Recounting the number of people he has employed through entertainment, he told KMJ on Joy Prime’s Showbiz Now that, the government must also support initiatives that champion entertainment.

“Government doesn’t know entertainment sector provides employment, even in my team we have about 10 people and all these people wake up to go to work,” he noted.