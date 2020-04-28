General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, has declined to rate President Nana Akufo-Addo on his fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

According to him, giving such ratings or scores are unnecessary.

I won’t score the president on his fight against covid-19 because its not necessary. I’m not interested in rating his performance in handling the covid-19 crisis in the country, and besides rating or scoring how efficient someone has been in handling a situation has to be backed by science and data, which I don’t have, he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Eko Sii Sen afternoon show on Tuesday.

Mr Asiedu-Nketia, however, bemoaned the failure of the social intervention programmes such as the food sharing to vulnerable persons employed by government during the three-week lockdown period, saying it could have been properly carried out.