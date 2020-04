The Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Agyepong, has presented 150,000 masks to the Presidency.

The donation was done on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

The Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, received the items on behalf of the President.

Below are some photos: