Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central in the Central region, Kennedy Agyapong, has advised Ministers to properly account for their works to the electorate ahead of the 2020 elections.

This, he says, is to prove to the electorate that they (Ministers) are working, since their communicators have failed to convey their goodwill messages to the electorate.

“I plead with the Ministers to account for their job, every Ministry is working but the messengers should be able to tell the electorate your good works, else no one will know what exactly you are doing to help the government,” he said while addressing party supporters at the New Patriotic Party’s National Delegates’ Conference last Sunday.

The outspoken MP further urged the national executives of the party to be up-and-doing by communicating the good works of Ministers to the electorate in order to win power for the New Patriotic Party in 2020.

Source: Adomonline.com | Dorcas Abedu-Kennedy