Minister for Works and Housing, Samuel Atta Akyea, has cautioned landlords in the country not to host foreigners without Covid-19 clearance from medical experts.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Press Centre, Accra to update the populace about Ghana’s situation in the fight against Coronavirus, the minister noted that whoever violates the directive will be sanctioned.

“Landlords must be worried about potential tenants from foreign countries. Without a COVID-19 test clearance, don’t admit such a potential tenant,” he said.

In the midst of concerns that landlords take about two years rent advance, the Minister said landlords can face prosecution if they take rent advance exceeding six months.

He also noted that tenants can be evicted if their rents are due and have not been able to renew. He also said landlords who refuse to issue a receipt for a duly paid rent can be prosecuted.