The Ministry of Education has advised parents and guardians to give children a conducive environment for learning at home by not assigning them overwhelming house chores that would stifle their ability to continue with their studies.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Education on April 27, 2020, and signed by Dr Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, the Minister for Education, parents and guardians were encouraged to support their wards as they learn from home.

“Create a safe environment for children to learn and thrive and avoid overburdening them with chores … we are implementing various measures to ensure that children continue to learn while at home, and we hope that you can render them your utmost support while maintaining a safe environment for them to thrive,” part of the statement read.