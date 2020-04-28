Isaac Kipo, aid to the District Chief Executive for Sawla Lawal Tamimu has been beaten by some angry NPP youth in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba constituency.

Isaac suffered his fate over the placement of some poly tanks at some public sites in the constituency.

The attack left him hospitalized at the Sawla Hospital where he received treatment and has since been discharged.

Speaking exclusively to Adom News after his ordeal, Mr Kipo said he was in the DCE’s vehicle but on reaching a junction in the Sawla town, a group of young men shouted the DCE’s name.

Isaac said he told the DCE to stop since he identified the young men as party boys who follow the NPP Parliamentary candidate for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency, Seidu Nuhu Banasco.

He said after he rolled down his glass window three of the boys gave him blows from outside before pulling him out for further beatings.

Isaac said he fought three of the boys bravely until five others came to join the three to overpower and beat him to pulp.

According to Isaac, attempts by the DCE to shove off the boys proved futile as their numbers meant he was helpless under the circumstances.

It took the efforts of a good samaritan on a motorbike to save Isaac who said he would have been killed if he did not arrive on the scene.