Former Head of political news at Media General, Edward Kwabi, is set to be buried on May 2, 2020 in a private burial ceremony in Accra amid the ban on social gathering.

A brief burial service is expected to be held at the Medical School Mortuary Chapel and to the Osu Cemetery for interment.

Eddy Kwabi, as he was affectionately called by his colleagues, died on March 2, 2020 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital where he was on admission receiving treatment for an undisclosed ailment.

He was among the presidential press corps involved in a deadly accident in August 2015 which led to the death of a young Ghanaian Times journalist, Samuel Nuamah.

The man, who is popularly referred to as The General in the Media General newsroom, joined the company in September 2012 as a broadcast journalist having previously done his internship and national service with the company.

He played various roles in the newsroom including producing news bulletins and events and serving as the news anchor for TV3 late-night news, News@10.

In 2017 when the company underwent restructuring, Mr Kwabi was made an editor.

He left behind a wife and three children.

