Ten food vendors and three taxi drivers who operate at the Achimota government hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, Starrfm.com.gh has gathered.

The cases were confirmed after the hospital decided to conduct mass testing for individuals who do business within the hospital community.

The samples were taken to the Noguchi memorial centre and came out positive.

Nurses and other medical staff of the hospital are currently undergoing compulsory testing for COVID-19 beginning today Tuesday, April 28.

Meanwhile, a police officer at Adenta in Accra has tested positive for COVID-19 after arresting and detaining a suspect who defied the lockdown directive.

According to Starrfm.com.gh sources within the security agencies, the suspect, who was apparently positive of the virus, was detained for a longer period at the Adenta police cells after court hearing because the Prisons service was not accepting new inmates as a result of the pandemic.

A source at the Adenta district police command says the officer has been asked to self-quarantine after he tested positive.

Coronavirus death toll in Ghana now stands at 11 with 1,550 infections and about 150 recoveries.