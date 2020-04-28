Residents of Pabi, a village near Asamankese in the Lower West Akyem Municipality, are worried after health officials failed to isolate a person who tested positive for Covid-19 three days ago.

According to them, the 34-year-old patient is still living with her 11-member family in a two-bedroom house thereby putting the whole community in danger.

Ibrahim Sunday, the Lower West Akyem constituency chairman of the NDC is one of the people who has accused the health authorities in the area.

“They said they will come for the lady who tested positive after her samples were taken at the hospital. Since Sunday, she has not been taken into isolation,” he told JoyNews.

According to him, the lady in question was only given nose masks and hand sanitisers to protect herself while they prepare the isolation centre.

Alhaji Sunday, stated that the Assembly man for the community was called to the hospital to be briefed about the situation.

“Several community members have been calling me to express their fear. The hospital officials have denied the allegations although we saw them visit the lady at home to give her PPEs while she waits to be taken away,” he lamented.

The constituency chairman called for government to quickly come to their aid as there is a state of fear and anxiety in the community.

The lower West Akyem municipality recorded its first case of Covid-19 after a 34-year-old woman tested positive for the novel coronavirus.