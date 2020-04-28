Pressure group, Mass Action Committee (MAC), is demanding the arrest and prosecution of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George and some National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters who disrupted a meeting by the Electoral Commission (EC) over the weekend.

The MP, who had secured an ex-parte injunction against the meeting in his constituency, allegedly led some party supporters to storm the meeting grounds of the EC claiming the exercise was illegal.

The injunction, according to him, was in place from April 24, 2020, to April 27, 2020.

Although the EC subsequently moved the venue of the meeting from Prampram to Accra, the MP in the presence of some 100 supporters, stormed the new venue to halt the exercise.

Atik Mohammed

But, condemning the action of the MP in its press statement, leader of the group, Atik Mohammed, said the MP’s action could have plunged the country into unspeakable chaos.

According to him, the lack of security at the new venue and the ensuing actions posed a danger to the safety of the EC officials.

“It is the view of MAC that, the mob’s presence at the meeting venue and their ensuing actions posed a danger to the safety of the EC officials. We further contend that, these actions could have degenerated into chaos but for the timely arrival of the police and national security officials.

“To the extent that these actions violate our laws, we demand that the police administration arrest and prosecute the perpetrators. In making this demand, we are minded by the fact that, Ghana is ruled by law and not men.

“To this end, we will be petitioning the Inspector General of Police to cause an investigation to be conducted into the matter and those found culpable dealt with according to law.”

READ FULL STATEMENT BELOW: