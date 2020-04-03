Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central Constituency, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, has advised front liners in the fight against the global pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) to always protect themselves as they take care of patients.

The Assin Central legislator gave the advise after he donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and other sanitary items to the Assin Fosu Health Directorate with Assin South and North district health facilities being the beneficiaries.

The items included 30 gallons of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, 10 Hospital Beds, 100 Veronica Buckets, 14,500 face masks, 12,000 gloves together with tissues and Soaps.

He pledged to add more beds and other equipment in the coming days and pleaded with the citizenry to donate in their own small way to support the fight against the disease in the Country.

ALSO: Rejoinder: Deeper Life holds crusade despite ban on large gathering

The MP asked the health workers to make good use of the PPEs to meet the targeted purpose.

Mr. Nicholas Fiifi Baako, Assin Fosu Municipal Chief Executive said no COVID-19 case has so far been recorded in the Municipality and thanked the MP for his relentless effort towards the fight against coronavirus in the country as a whole.

Mr. George Asumadu, the Assin North Director of Health for the three Assin Districts thanked Mr. Agyapong for the kind gesture.

READ: Coronavirus: 13-year-old boy creates nose mask for rural folks

He pleaded with churches, non-governmental Organizations and well to do individuals to support the health sector with the little they could to protect health workers and all and promised to make judicious use of the equipment.

He also pleaded with the public to stay at home if they have no serious business to do outside as well as observe all the precautionary measures given by the Ghana Health Service.

“Let everyone take their health into their own hands in order to support the effort of the government”.