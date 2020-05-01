The 88 district hospitals promised by President Nana Akufo-Addo are estimated to cost GH₵1.2 billion, a former Deputy Communications Minister has said.

Given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy, the ability to raise this money, according to Felix Kwakye Ofosu, is impossible.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, he said President Akufo-Addo’s intent to solve the health infrastructural deficit in the country will remain a dream.

He stated unequivocally that, the promise will be like the plethora of promises he [Nana] gave during the 2016 electioneering campaign since in his view, the government cannot secure funding for the 88 district hospital project.

The former Deputy Communications Minister indicated that, the 2020 budget and the appropriation Act allocated only GH¢44 million for health infrastructure, thus, wondered how the government will raise the GH₵1.2 billion for the 88 district hospitals.

He was certain the best government could do is to build polyclinics and pass them off as district hospitals.

He accused President Akufo-Addo of engaging in “shallow populism” by announcing such an ambitious project in one year just to win power.

He urged Ghanaians not to be swayed by such populist promises and vote out President Akufo-Addo in the December polls.