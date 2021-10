The Paramount Chief of Offinso, Nana Wiafe Akenteng III, has passed away, numerous media sources have reported.

The traditional ruler passed on at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, where he was receiving treatment for an ailment.

He died on Saturday, October 2, 2021.

The Offinsomanhene has been the occupant of the Wiafe Akenten traditional stool for 28 years.

He was installed in November 1993.

The prominent Chief is the third in command of the Ashanti Kingdom.

