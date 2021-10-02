Chaos broke out on Friday at Bekwai in the Ashanti Region during the confirmation of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) nominee, Kwaku Kyei Baffour.

Some Assembly members were allegedly beaten for voting against Mr Baffour.

The nominee, who is to serve a second term, secured 33 YES votes out of 48 total votes cast, leading to the brawl.

A video, intercepted by Adomonline.com, captured some persons present at the confirmation exchanging blows in front of the hall where the election is believed to have been held.

Though the identities of the victims are not immediately known, attempts by witnesses to separate them proved futile.

It took the intervention of the police for calm to be restored. Bystanders were heard saying: Is that not Okatakyie being attacked?

Okatakyie, born Kingsley Opoku Agyemang, has since been identified as the Assembly member of Dedease Electoral Area.

Watch the video attached for more: