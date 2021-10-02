Fredrick Assor, a visually impaired para-cyclist has been presented the mybet.africa Excellence Achievement award in sports.

This was at the Ghana Disability Excellence Awards event held at the Accra Digital Centre.

Mybet.africa sponsored the Excellence Achievement category which is in recognition of a distinguished person with a disability who has excelled in sports.

As a leading player in the sports entertainment industry, mybet.africa is igniting persons with disabilities’ passion for sports with Friends of the Nation, the event organisers.

The award was presented to Frederick Assor on behalf of mybet.africa by the Head of Marketing, Kwame Amo, and the General Manager Operations, James Pobee.

The 2nd edition of the annual Ghana Disability Excellence Award Ceremony was put together by Friends of the Nation in partnership with the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection and the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations.

The occasion was graced by a representative from the Gender Ministry who read a speech on behalf of the sector Minister.

The Vice President of the Ghana Federation of Disability Organizations delivered a message on behalf of the federation.

The Chief Executive Officer of the awards scheme, Ivan Banns stated: “The award is in recognition of outstanding achievements of individuals who are persons with disability and people who advocate for the right of persons living with a disability.

He believes there are a lot of disable persons with exceptional potential thriving in various sectors of the economy but are not recognized and honored.

Mybet.africa is a wholly Ghanaian-owned company operating in the gaming industry with deep roots in the Ghana market spanning over 8years.

Mybet.africa over the years has formed valued relationships through partnerships with organizations with shared experiences and is passionate about sports and harness the potential of sports.