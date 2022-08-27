The senior national team, the Black Stars of Ghana on the 29th of March 2022 rode on the backs of the Super Eagles of Nigeria to qualify for the 2022 World Cup alongside Cameroun, Senegal, Tunisia and Morocco as the five countries representing Africa in at the Mundial in Qatar come November/December 2022

The qualification of the Black Stars came at a time when Ghanaians thought all hope was lost and had very little faith in the national team.

The qualification of the black stars brought in a new breath and unique feeling among football enthusiasts across the country. It is on this backdrop, that mybet.africa, a distinguished brand in the betting industry in Ghana came up with the idea of a uniquely designed promotion to reward its loyal customers and other lucky individuals the opportunity to travel to Qatar and a campaign to rally support for the black stars in their fourth appearance at the world’s biggest football stage.

“We feel very proud to be associated with the latest feat of our national team, and it is for this reason we came up with this uniquely designed campaign to use our brand to create awareness and mobilize support for the Black Stars through responsible sports betting,” Mr, James Pobee, General Manager of mybet.africa cited in his address, Thursday 26th August 2022 at AKOA House in Accra.

Stating the reason for the gathering, Mr. Pobee said “our presence here today is to outdoor our exclusive campaign dubbed ‘Play Ghana, Cheer Ghana’ to Ghanaians and the world at large. The objective of the Play Ghana, Cheer Ghana campaign is to reward some loyal customers of mybet.africa with the opportunity of traveling to Qatar to watch the Black Stars play against their opponents at the Group stage”.

What came as a surprise to all present at the launch was when Mr. James Pobee mentioned the other aspect of the campaign that did not require interested participants to place any bets to qualify to enter the draw. “What makes this campaign even more beautiful is that, the flip side of it is not limited to only customers of mybet.africa but also presents equal opportunity to non-customers and all sports enthusiasts to also participate by just answering daily trivia questions on the Qatar 2022 World Cup and football in general to accumulate points to enable them qualify to enter the final draw,” he said.

Educating guests and audience on the mechanism of the promotion after the official launching and unveiling of the campaign logo, Brands and Marketing Manager, Mr Clement Des Bordes said the campaign is open individuals who are 18 years and above. Throwing more light on what Mr Pobee had previously announced, Mr Des Bordes said one side of the campaign is exclusive to customers of mybet.africa, and requires one to have and operate an active mybet.africa account, while the other which is open to non-customers and general public only requires subscription to a USSD platform to participate.

“For customers of mybet.africa, you only need to place a minimum bet of GHC 20 (and above) to qualify to enter the draw. Both online and retail customers are eligible to participate”.

Hinting on what winners of the promotion are to expect, Mr. Des Bordes said “the lucky winners will enjoy a fully sponsored all expenses paid trip to Qatar to watch the Black Stars group matches. The package include; air ticket, accommodation to last through Ghana’s group stage matches, match day ticket to watch Ghana matches and spending money for the period they will be in Qatar.”

He also cited that “lucky winners will represent mybet.africa as Brand Ambassadors in Qatar during the period of their stay and also noted that there will be various attractive consolation prizes for other participants who don’t get to travel to Qatar”.

Brand Ambassador of mybet.africa, DJ Slim of ABN Radio One in Kumasi called on all and sundry to associate with mybet.africa and take advantage of this uniquely designed campaign, which is the first of its kind by any betting company to take a chance and be a part of history.

Group CEO of AKOA Group, Mr. Kwaku Ohemeng-Adjei and Mr. Henry Kwao, Head of Commercial Partnerships and Business Development, TXT Ghana, unveiled the campaign logo to officially launch the campaign.

The campaign runs till the end of October 2022.

The Die-Hard Group, a branch of the National Teams supporters union charged the atmosphere with danceable “jama” songs to entertain guests and audience.