Bruno Fernandes scored the winner as Manchester United made it two wins in a row after a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Southampton.

Erik ten Hag named an unchanged line-up from the side that beat Liverpool on Monday, but United failed to reach those levels of tempo and intensity against a more physical Saints team.

The visitors should have scored after Christian Eriksen and Bruno Fernandes both had efforts blocked on the line but their energy levels plummeted after a bright opening.

It was Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men who created the better chances in the first half with Amel Bella-Kotchap having the best of them, blazing over from around four yards out, while Everton target Che Adams spurned two good opportunities.

United’s tempo improved slightly after the break and they broke the deadlock on 55 minutes when Diogo Dalot’s cross was volleyed in by skipper Fernandes inside the box for his first goal of the season.

The Saints brought on Stuart Armstrong and they came agonisingly close to equalising when Joe Aribo’s header was brilliantly kept out by De Gea.

Ten Hag brought on Casemiro for his debut in the closing stages as United clung on for their second victory in a week.