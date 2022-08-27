Executives of the Agona West New Patriotic Party (NPP) has appointed Dr Michael Kojo Kyeremateng as a member of the Council of Patrons.

The appointment is a four-year term and in recognition of his commitment and service to the party.

Dr Kyeremateng, until his appointment, was the National Secretary of an NPP voluntary group, National Advocacy Association of Ghana and the Central Regional Chairman of Akufo-Addo’s government advocate.

Having spent most years of his life living in the constituency, his impact through his businesses has been accorded respect and honour as the Youngest Patron.

The new appointment comes a few days after he resigned from the National Advocacy group, citing professional reasons.