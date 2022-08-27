The Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has abolished all Junior Common Room (JCR) systems of hall management by students.

Hall weeks and Students Representative Council (SRC) celebrations coupled with morale sessions have also been suspended.

“Any student who participates in the organisation of ‘morale’ and/or ‘procession’ shall be SUMMARILY DISMISSED,” the council warned.

The Council took the decision at a meeting on Friday following violent clashes between some students of the University Hall (Katanga) and Unity Hall (Continental) during hall week activities on August 18, 2022.

The clash left three vehicles damaged with at least 12 students injured.

The Council’s decision means that students will no longer be elected as executives to manage hall activities from the 2023/2024 academic year.

However, Hall Fellows will be appointed and assigned to floors and blocks of the Halls to exercise direct supervision over matters affecting students.

These measures were contained in a statement signed by the Registrar/Secretary to Council of KNUST, A.K. Boateng, as part of measures to prevent future occurrences.

Three persons including an old student are currently in police custody, while an arrest warrant has been issued for 61 others.

Meanwhile, the KNUST Council has expressed gratitude to members of the Ashanti Regional Security Council and security agencies for their support in addressing the situation.

“We express our profound gratitude to the Ashanti Regional Minister, the Inspector-General of Police, the Regional Police Commander, and the Central Command of the Ghana Armed Forces, for the professional role they played in helping to restore calm and tranquillity on the University campus,” the statement acknowledged.