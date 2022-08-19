The University Relations Officer (URO) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology has revealed the attack on students of Unity Hall by Katanga was unprovoked.

The attack, which occurred on Thursday night, has left about 12 students injured.

Nine vehicles owned by staff of the university were destroyed by students of Katanga.



The URO, Dr Noris Bekoe, says some of the injured persons who are either part of the attackers or victims are not students of the university.

However, their mission on campus is yet to be established.

As part of a Hall Week celebration, some fellows of University Hall, Katanga joined by their old students and others of Casley Hayford Hall of the University of Cape Coast embarked on what they call a Zulu procession within the campus.



They had gone through the principal streets of the University.

It is believed attempts by students of Unity Hall to restrain colleagues from University Hall from using their frontage in a procession resulted in the incident.

Police, who were at the scene, were able to restore calm minutes after pelting of stones between the two Halls.

The University management is expected to meet on Friday to decide on immediate measures to control the situation with a possible ban on ongoing hall week celebrations.