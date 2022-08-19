University Students Association of Ghana (USAG) has condemned the clash that ensued between students of the Katanga and Unity Halls of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The Association said in a press statement issued on Friday, a day after the incident said it is regrettable.

It thus wondered healthy rivalries between the halls have gone bad in recent years.

USAG said such retrogressive acts should not be countenanced in the country’s tertiary institutions.

“Why must we now retrogress in our advocacy for our rights and improved academic lives by engaging in such acts?”

It, therefore, called on student leaders across the country to join in efforts to curb the menace.

“It said students cannot continue to allow such acts to threaten the academic freedom of university students in Ghana, the peace on our various campuses, and in the country as a whole.”

“We are, by this release, calling on all members and leaders of our JCRs and SRCs to rise to the task at this moment. Let us, together, channel this youthful exuberance into productive ventures which will benefit our lives as youth of this country.”

About the incident

The disturbance on Thursday evening left three vehicles damaged.

It is believed attempts of students of Unity Hall to restrain colleagues from University Hall from using their frontage in a procession.

This reportedly resulted in the incident, with the two factions pelting stones at each other.