The chief of Apedwa, Osabarima Frimpong Manso, says at all material times the Apedwa stool has been a subject stool of Ofori Panin within the Amantuomiensa section of the Benkum division of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional area.

He mentioned that Okyenhene holds primordial ownership and control of Akyem Abuakwa lands extending from the Panpanso River in the east to the neighbourhood to river Pra in the west and from the Kwahu border in the precinct of Jejeti in the north to the Densu River in the south of Nsawam.

This is in response to an earlier press conference organised by a group – Principal Opinion Leaders of Akyem Apedwa and Mankata family of Panpanso.

At the said press conference, Opanin Samuel Kweku Obeng, who is the Asante Agona Abusuapanin of Akyem Apedwa, said the overlord of the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, is not the allodia owner of Akyem Apedwa lands.

However, Osabarima Frimpong Manso averred that the aforementioned press conference was a public exhibition of deceit and manufactured historical facts and gross impersonation which borders on outright criminality.

He alleged that COP Kwasi Nkansah (Rtd), who works with Kofi Anokye, the Chief Executive Officer of Koans Building Solutions, is not the Krontihene of Akyem Apedwa neither is he a member of the council of elders of the Akyem Apedwa Stool and he should therefore be ignored.

“Further to the above, the 2004 Akyem Abuakwa State Council Resolution on the grant of concessions and land allocations, reaffirmed the Akyem Abuakwa State Council declaration of 1918, to the effect that any land in Akyem Abuakwa before alienation should be known by Okyenhene and his consent obtained,” he detailed.

He opined that Akyem Apedwa just as all subject stools to Ofori Panin has never and can never be exceptional and therefore firmly supports all statements issued by the State Council Secretary of Okyeman Council with regards to the matter and shares the sentiments and concerns of the Okyeman Youth Association.

Besides the above, there is a more important issue of concern which is the naked and selfish act of betrayal by persons who for petty monetary favours have sold their conscience but even worse and heartbreaking have stood against Okyenhene in favour of an alien interest

He warned that all persons with prospective commercial interest and undertakings with the Mankata family with regards to Akyem Abuakwa lands do so at their own risk, adding that any person who seeks interest at Akyem Apedwa or any Akyem town must first seek the consent of the chief who shall provide guidance and established procedures and documentations.