Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Asikuma Odoben Brakwa, Paul Collins Appiah Ofori, has said he always breaks down in tears anytime he visits his constituency.

According to him, most of the projects he undertook are now worn out and have not seen any renovation whereas no new ones are taking place living the constituency underdeveloped.

“I tiled all major roads in the constituency, built schools and many more but when I visit them, I cry because the roads are now bad, no rehabilitation and school buildings have become old without any renovation and this breaks me down,” he said.

He said this is because the people of Asikuman Adoben Brakwa have not had any competent MP to represent them after he left office.

He stated it is about time constituents realise and vote for someone who can build on his legacy.

The former lawmaker said this when a New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate hopeful in the constituency, Dr Michael Kwadwo Kyeremateng, visited him to seek his blessings and guidance.

Mr Appiah Ofori used the opportunity to advise Dr Kyeremateng that if he is given the nod to go to Parliament, he should not neglect the people.

He urged the aspirants to contribute massively to every debate in the Chamber and use his MP’s Common Fund to help transform the constituency.

He told Dr Kyeremateng to be cautious of sycophants who will pretend to be supporting him but will be working against him.

“I remember during my time, some NPP executives in the constituency took money from my opponents and campaigned against me but with hard work, I won so he has to be careful because not all party supporters who come to him wish good for him,” he admonished.

Dr Kyeremateng, on his part, said he will follow in the footsteps of PC Appiah Ofori and will not let the constituency down when he is given the nod.

“PC has a lot of legacy at the constituency and I will do my best to ensure all his projects that are in deplorable state are fixed and do new ones if given the opportunity,” he pledged.