The Medical Director of C4C Homeopathic Hospital, Dr Michael Kyeremanteng, has announced his resignation from pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, National Advocacy Association of Ghana.

Dr Kyeremateng has explained the resignation which takes immediate effect is based on professional grounds.

In a statement, he indicated he will not want to associate his name with the aforementioned organisation as the National Secretary or member.

The General Public, he has advised, should therefore exclude him from all activities of the organisation further on.