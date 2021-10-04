Isaac Ayitey, the driver of a truck that got stuck under the Hong Kong Footbridge on the George Walker Bush motorway has been arrested.

The long vehicle got stuck was on Sunday, October 3, 2021, while the driver was travelling to Tema.

Police are currently investigating the circumstances that led the truck getting stucked.

The truck, with registration number WR 1546-U, has also been impounded at the Odorkor Police Station.

It took several hours for the police, officials of the Ghana Highway Authority, and some welders for the truck to be removed to allow a free and safe flow of traffic.

“The Police Administration thanked motorists and other road users who ply that stretch for their cooperation, and the Ghana Highway Authority, for their timely support,” the police said in a statement.

The service went on to caution all road users to comply with the road traffic laws to avoid preventable road crashes and congestions.