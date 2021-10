The Ghana Police Service has arrested five robbery suspects at Afiadenyigba in the Volta Region.

Police sources indicate the gang was picked up on Saturday at 11:30 pm by a joint team of officers and some residents.

The suspects are said to have attacked a shop and shot into a vehicle but no casualties were recorded.

The police, in a social media post, said further details would be given in due course.

It further encouraged police-community partnerships to fight crime in the country.

