Thirteen people have died while eleven others have been hospitalized in an accident involving an Accra-Kumasi bound bus and a Cargo Truck at Konongo in the Ashanti Region.

The dead comprises nine males and four females.

The accident occurred at about 10:40 pm Sunday night.

The injured are on admission at the Konongo Government Hospital, while the bodies of the dead have been deposited at the morgue.

Konongo MTTD Commander, DSP Paa Yeboah confirmed the incident to the media.

According to him, one of the vehicles attempted to overtake another when the accident occurred.

“The Cargo Truck was coming from the Kumasi direction to Accra and the OA Bus was coming from the Accra direction towards Wa with passengers, though the bus wasn’t full. With the passengers, together with the driver and the mate, there were 26 persons on board.”

“There was a truck ahead of the bus and in an attempt to overtake, it crashed into the other at the front part and both vehicles fell into a ditch. 13 people died on the spot and about eleven others were injured.”

He said the bodies of the deceased had been removed and photographed for identification by family members.