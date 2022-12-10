Three warning shots have reportedly been fired leaving some delegates injured at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Youth and Women’s Organisers election.

It is, however, not immediately clear what caused the fight but two factions are said to be at loggerheads.

Adom News’Kofi Adjei, who is on the ground, reports one person is unconscious with four others injured and have been rushed to Hospital.

This was during violent clashes between two macho men factions at the elections being held at the University of Cape Coast.

The election is in limbo after some constituencies placed an injunction on it amidst missing names of delegates including TEIN executives in the voting album.