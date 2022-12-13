General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has explained why he did not take collated results to court during the Election Petition hearing.

The NDC scribe, who was star witness for petitioner, former President John Mahama, claimed the figures presented to him would have humiliated him in court.

In an audio intercepted by Adomonline.com, Mr Nketia was telling some party members at a meeting about how incumbent Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, gave him figures which would have made him a laughing stock in court.

General Mosquito, as he is popularly called, said he refused to take the figures manually collated by the team put together by the party Chairman because he was not prepared to trade his reputation for someone’s ineptitude.

He also disclosed that even when they took the figures to astute lawyer, Tsatsu Tsikata, he could not make sense out of it.

“Tsikata said he will not represent us if we are taking these figures to court so he brought a new strategy,” he added.

General Mosquito, who is challenging Mr Ofosu-Ampofo for the position, said he has the magic wand to help the NDC win the 2024 general election.